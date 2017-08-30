PCS Ministries Goes to Warrington to Host School Supplies Giveaway

For 11 years PCS Outreach Ministries has spearheaded school supplies and free food giveaways in Warrington. Children received book bags, school supplies, hot dogs, hamburgers, watermelon and much more. “We had enough food to help feed over 200 children and adults on August 12,” said Priscilla Sapp, CEO and Founder of PCS Outreach Ministries.

“We are sending out a big thank you to our amazing sponsors including WRNE 980AM & CHOICE 106.9 Radio station (Mr Robert Hill) who donated the necessary tools so that our children could further their education, Truth for Youth (Rev. John Powell), Jesus Holy Tabernacle Church (Sr. Bishop David Alexander Jr. & Pastor David Alexander III), Printers of Pensacola (Mr. Ray), Award Masters (Ms. Tami), Sonlight Baptist Church (Pastor Kevin Simmons), AME Church (Evangelist Beverly Brooks), and many more.

PCS Outreach Ministries believes that if we work together we can make a tremendous difference with the leadership from God.

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path. We are looking to spread the love of God everywhere we go,” stated Sapp.





