Community Calendar

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – 3:30 pm to 11:45 pm – 2017 Gulf Coast Summer Fest ‘Jazz Edition’, a Banks Enterprise production. Location: Pensacola Community Maritime Park (on the water). Tickets: Advanced sale: $50.00, General Admission: $65.00, Day of Show: $80.00, Preferred Table Seating: $100 (per person). For more info, go to www.gulfcoastsummerfestjazzedition.com.

Saturday, September 9, 2017 – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and Sunday, September 10, 2017 – 2:00 pm. Historic St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church (500 N. Reus St) celebrating 130 years. Saturday, special community event; full of activities. Sunday guest speaker: Larry Irving and Talbot Chapel AME Zion Church choir. For additional info, contact: Nettie Eaton, (850) 673-4993 or eatonn@bellsouth.net.

Saturday, September 9, 2017 – 7:00 pm to Midnight – “Pink in the City”– AKA’s celebrating 5 years – HOT Pink Summer Night Mystique Masquerade – Call (850) 433-3324 or (850) 435-2959. Location: Corinne Jones-Sanders Beach Community Center – Donation: $40.00 per person with $10.00 of each ticket going to MSABC (Making Strides Against Breast Cancer), Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s, NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and AKA Mentoring Programs for Girls.

Saturday, September 9th – Sunday, September 17, 2017 – The Annual Fund Raising Campaign for Sickle Cell Disease with following activities: Saturday – September 9th – 29th Annual Golf Tournament (Osceola Golf Course) 8:00 am Shotgun Entry Fee: $75.00 per person. Contact Walter Wallace at (850) 291-0168. Saturday, September 16th – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Open House & Appreciation – Cycle Gear 500 N. Davis Hwy., Ste 11, Pensacola. Open to the public. Saturday, September 16th – Bike-A-Thon – 7:00 am registration, 9:00 am KSU. Ride begins at Cycle Gear 5007 N. Davis Hwy, Ste. 11. Donation: $20 per rider, $5 per passenger. Contact Charles Shoemo at (850) 450-0765 or Sam Edwards at (850) 450-6434.

Sunday, September 10, 2017 – 11:00 am – Mount Carmel Church – Family & Friends Day Celebration. Location: 425 E. Anderson Street. Special Guest: Austin Paul, Jr., Saxophonist of Tallahassee. For more info, contact: Parasine Yelder at (850) 434-1660.

Sunday, September 10, 2017 – “Soulful Pink Masquerade Sunday” – 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm – Location: Osceola Country Club, 300 Tonawanda Drive. Featured Vocalist, Cassandra Williams. $10.00 Donation at door ($2.00 goes to Breast Cancer research). For more info, contact akapinkinthecity@gmail.com or call (850) 433-3324. Also, WEAR PINK to church on Sunday.

Thursday, September 14, 2017 – 5:30 pm – City Council Meeting, Hagler/Mason Conference Room, 2nd floor, City Hall. City Council President Brian Spencer has placed on the council meeting’s agenda the subject of the monument in Lee Square. Topic title: ‘Discussion regarding Establishment, Naming and Preservation of Historical Resources’, City Council Policy 4.31. For more info, contact: (850) 435-1609 or (850) 426-8314.

September 17th – Sickle Cell Awareness Church Sunday. Area Churches are asked to raise awareness and contribute a donation(s) for sickle cell disease.

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 – 5:30 pm – Regular School Board Meeting – To vote on naming the new wing on the old Spencer Bibb’s Elementary School to ‘Dr. Elmer Jenkin’s Teacher Learning Center’. Asking public to please attend to show community support in favor of this naming. Location: J.E. Hall Center, 30 E. Texar Drive, Room 160.

Friday, September 22, 2017 – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm – Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down – Location: The Salvation Army, 1501 N ‘Q’ St., Pensacola. For further info, contact Joseph Herring at (850) 346-3996, Everlyn Coleman (850) 543-2258 or Lawrence Herring (251) 401-4868.

Comments