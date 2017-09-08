Pensacola Pulls Together to Help Harvey Victims

Jamel Moore

After witnessing the flooding due to Harvey my wife and I discussed doing something to help through my outreach ministry Love Like Jesus Project. Soon after we talked I saw a FB post by Jermaine Williams among others and realized that I’m not the only one that has a desire to help. He and Moses Williams set up a drop off location at Mo B Cuts. We wanted to make donating convenient for all so we began to reach out to some local businesses and pastors and set up 10 locations to drop off donations for the flood victims in Houston. We contacted churches and organizations that had actual people in the trenches. People that we helping victims in low income areas. We wanted to make sure that we connected with people that were going to help the population that could potentially be overlooked by the big organizations. Willie Kirkland delivered a dump truck full of water to one of the contacts Pastor Shahid The Alter church and Jermaine Williams and Kinyada Perryman delivered a mini van packed full items Saturday September 2nd to Evie Smith with Keep it Moving Miniseries.

We are continuing to take donations even though Irma is threatening us now. This was a collaborative effort I only helped facilitate. Glad to see that people want to help others!

ENGLEWOOD MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

1100 west Scott street

drop off m-f from 11-6

Millionaire Cuts BarberShop

955 Massachusetts Ave

Suite4

Pensacola, FL 32505

850.776.4713

Tues – Sun 8:30am-6pm

Empowerment Tabernacle Century Campus

8451 N Century Blvd.

Century, FL 32535

Anytime from 3 to 6

Mattress Firm on Airport and Davis on Saturday September 9th more details to come

Willie Kirkland Jr.

