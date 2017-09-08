The Gulf Coast Encourages Voice as Application Process Moves Forward

An official with the $1.5 Billion, the non-profit managing the $1.5 Billion BP Oil Spill Settlement, encouraged the Gulf Coast Voice in its growing role as the information resource of Triumph Gulf Coast activities leading to the awarding of funding from the first $300,000,000 of settlement funds to organizations of the eight (8) county Northwest Florida target area. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin, and Wakulla Counties have been targeted by the Florida Legislature for 75% of the $2 Billion Florida BP Oil Spill Settlement which amounts to the $1.5 Billion to be managed by Triumph Gulf Coast.

The Gulf Coast Voice has learned that the Application Process Drafting Committee of the Board of Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. met from 1:15 until 4:20 p.m., CT on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 and completed a draft application process of their work on development of the application for funding awards to be granted by the board. The committee will make recommendations to the full Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc., Board for approval consideration of the application process at the Wednesday, September 13th Triumph Board of Directors meeting at 2:00 pm . The meeting will be held in the cafeteria (lower level) of the Student Service Center (Building 400), at Northwest Florida State College, 100 College Boulevard in Niceville, Florida 32578

SOAR With RESTORE, the Escambia County minority led workforce training collaborative, is in discussions with stakeholders from the eight counties targeted by the Florida legislature. SOAR is attempting to determine the interest of minority groups in these areas on forming a coalition to create a regional application to submit to Triumph. The conversations have ranged from the design of a joint urban/rural strategy to focus on the underserved communities so often left out of these economic development opportunities. Other areas of dialogue have included the creation of job training programs focused on technology, manufacturing, media, and the performing arts. For more information on the minority led Triumph Gulf Coast funding efforts please contact Jacqueline Miles Owner and Publisher of the Gulf Coast Voice formerly the Pensacola Voice.

