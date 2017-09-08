Will The Flood Bring American Together as One?

By Roger Caldwell

“We see neighbor helping neighbor, friend helping friend, and stranger helping stranger. We are one American family. We hurt together, we struggle together and believe me we endure together,” says President Trump.

The nonsense in America is being swept away by a natural disaster, which is forcing people to see no race, no color, and just human beings. The flood has revealed the decency in American people and everyone feels a need to help.

On 8-23-2017, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas declared a state of emergency in 30 counties. Late on 8-25-2017, Harvey a category 4 hurricane made landfall near Rockport, Texas, at peak intensity. On 8-26-2017, Governor Abbott declared a state of emergency in 20 additional counties, and the Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for his entire state.

Once this hurricane made landfall, it became a tropical storm, but it continued to rain, and over 50 inches of rain inundated the gulf area and Texas for four days. This is the worst disaster in Texas’s history, and it will take years to recovery and the cost could be over $160 billon.

As the waters began to recede, it is way too early to determine the cost and extent of the damage. The majority of the residents in these hurricane areas did not have flood insurance, and the ones who had it, will not have enough.

The people of the flooded areas and the federal government have done a phenomenal job, and there have been very few reported deaths and the number stands around 60. But now the recovery phase begins, and everything moves into a new arena, and our leg islators will have to find funds to rebuild the affected areas.

Again, it is too early to establish accurate numbers, but there are probably 50,000 residents in the affected hurricane areas, which are homeless, with just the clothes on their backs.

Republicans are notorious for debating where relief funds should go, and how much should be distributed.

