AKA’s Paint the City Pink

The Ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Delta Iota Omega Chapter, celebrated their annual PINK IN THE CITY V, on September 9, 2017 at Corrine Jones-Sanders Beach Community Center. Their theme was “! HOT ! Pink Summer Night Mystique”. The night was filled with food, music, joyous company and everyone dressed to impress in semi-formal attire. The Ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Delta Iota Omega Chapter, celebrated their annual PINK IN THE CITY V, on September 9, 2017 at Corrine Jones-Sanders Beach Community Center. Their theme was “! HOT ! Pink Summer Night Mystique”. The night was filled with food, music, joyous company and everyone dressed to impress in semi-formal attire. The ladies of Delta Iota Omega, Pensacola Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority lived up to the name of this high-spirited event by illuminating a pink masquerade theme and honoring Cancer survivors, Alzheimer’s caregivers, and Mental health advocates. Music was provided by the 2017 Pink Jam DJ “Cool DJ Ice Water”, who had many of the attendees on their feet dancing throughout the night. Mystique , the feel of the evening, truly inspired the feeling of a New Orleans masquerade. All guests were asked but not required to wear pink in attendance. All donations went to MSABC, the American Cancer Society’s for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Covenant Care for Alzheimer’s Services and NAMI Pensacola, The National Alliance for mental illness. The evening included raffles and drawings throughout the night with guests winning various prizes. Cole’s Wings ‘N Things provided the dinner for the evening which included a variety of delicious shrimp, chicken, rice, and desserts. Cole’s Wing’s also served as one of the events many sponsors including Magic 106.1, Gulf Power, Joe Patties. The main focus of the event itself was created to honor cancer survivors, Alzheimer’s caregivers and mental health advocates. The following night on Sunday September 10th, the ladies of Delta Iota Omega continued Continue pg 4the celebration with Soulful Pink Masquerade at The Osceola Country Club in Pensacola. The event featured wonderful soulful entertainment by vocalist Cassandra Wilson, a cancer survivor. A line dance salute to cancer survivors was performed by the Dance Konnections line dance class. The night was also filled with fun and prizes for “Best Dressed Couples”, and Best Dressed Person in Pink Masquerade Attire, including masks. The weekend was truly a time to remember; both nights filled with joy, dancing, great food and smiling faces!!

Comments