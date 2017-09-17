Family & Friends Gather for Mr.Horn Birthday

Family and friends met at Cathedral of Faith church to give Mr. Charles Horn a surprise birthday party for his 82nd birthday. There to greet him were his children Cynthia, Gayle, Thelma, Michelle, and Geraldine, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Charles Horn is one of eleven children. He and his brothers are known in the community for being brick layers, contractors and lawn and landscaping engineers.

Charles Horn started laying bricks in 1953 and has been building homes 50+ years. He attends Olive Manor Church of Christ.

The program began with a welcome by his sister Joyce Evans followed by prayer and blessing of the food with Minister Jimmy Savage. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Lydia Averhart, his granddaughter and Trinitee Abrams entertained the crowd with a spiritual dance.

Commissioner Lumon May stopped by also to wish Mr. Horn a happy birthday.

“Charles is a dedicated hard working and no nonsense type of person,” said his wife, Mrs. Gloria Horn. “He is family oriented and a self -motivator. It’s hard for him to sit idly by and not help anyone.”

Decorations for the event were created by Chantina Polnitz and LaTonya Milton

