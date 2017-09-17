Doug Williams Visits New Dimensions Church

Doug Williams Visits New Dimensions Christian Center

Sunday morning, New Dimensions Christian Center was honored to have gospel artist Doug Williams attend service and serenade the audience with three gospel songs.

Doug Williams, who is part of the Music Legendary Williams Brothers, started his solo career in 1995 with a release of the gospel album, Heartsongs, by Blackberry Records.

The Williams Brothers group was founded by in April 1991 by the late Leon “Pop” Williams. Not only does Doug Williams sing, he is also a songwriter and producer.

