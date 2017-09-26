Community Calendar Ending 9_27

Thursday, September 21, 2017- 6:00-8:00 pm- Race & Reconciliation Examining the Current State of Black America: Insights from an African American Psychologist. J.Earl Bowden Building 120 Church Street Pensacola, FL .

Friday, September 22, 2017-5pm-8pm 321 N DeVilliers Pensacola Network The Real Costs of Health Insurance” John Stevens, the Director of Sales and Local Presence for Florida Blue, will give us insights on healthcare trends in Northwest Florida, in these uncertain times

Friday, September 22, 2017 – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm – Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down – Location: The Salvation Army, 1501 N ‘Q’ St., Pensacola. For further info, contact Joseph Herring at (850) 346-3996, Everlyn Coleman (850) 543-2258 or Lawrence Herring (251) 401-4868.

Friday, September 22, 2017-6pm-8pm- 10th Annual Pick a Bow or Fill A Bowl -Manna Food Pantries & Pensacola State College invite the community to help fight hunger at this unique fund-raiser with an artsy twist! The 10th Annual Pick A Bowl & Fill A Bowl will be combined into one large anniversary event on Friday, September 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ross Center at Pensacola State College.

Saturday, September 23, 2017- 10am-12pm Re-imagine Montclair- Montclair Elementary 820 Massachusetts Ave- This will be a Fun, Inspirational and Family Event FREE

Thursday September 28,2017- 6:00pm-How to do Business with the Local Government Hagler-Mason Conference Room 2nd Floor- 222 W. Main Street (City Hall) Pensacola, FL

Saturday, September 30, 2017- 4pm The African American Community (An Informational Banquet) -Location: Englewood All In One Restaurant- Keynote Speaker Judge Jo Celeste Pettway-The Gathering Awareness and Book Center- Tickets $25-850-438-4882

Thursday, October 12th- 6:00pm Women Telling Our Stories- It’s Personal Venue – 2608 W. Cervantes St. Women empower other women through the sharing of their stories of defeat and victory

