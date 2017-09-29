ReImagin Montclair Community Outreach

By Charles Davis

This past Saturday September 23, 2017 The Montclair community experienced a very special day of hope thanks to a very special outgoing and generous organization called “Reimagine Pensacola”. The organization brought not only hope but brought hope in very tangible ways by providing free groceries for the Montclair community to take home, having a free clothing giveaway, haircuts, diapers, lunches, blood pressure checks, and much more.

It was very inspiring to see the children in the Montclair community smile and play and feel they appreciated and loved. There was a great turn out of Montclair residents and a lot of community agencies showed up to support this heartfelt community event. It not only inspired people in the community but offered hope and inspiration to go forth.

Linda English, Director of Reimagine Pensacola says that “Reimagine goes through the more impoverished areas of Pensacola and it’s our desire just to bring a day of hope that’s totally free to the family. There was 15,000 pounds of food given away today so it is also our desire to fill someone’s pantry.” The families also get free clothes. There were also games and bounce house houses for the children to enjoy.

George Stone was there for people interested in furthering their education. Mission Fishin'

was also there to offer their services and teach young and old how to fish. They also gave out fishing rods to some of the lucky attendees.

Since 2008, Reimagine Pensacola has been going into lower income communities and giving them a day of hope to communities. The idea came to fruition when Linda English was presented with a question “What do we do for our community?” So, from there Linda English started the conversation with her husband and got a napkin and wrote down the things they would need to get Reimagine started. With no sponsorship, only donations, as a nonprofit, and many, many Reimagine events later the faith filled organization continues to grow and help other communities not only with clothes and food but also getting them more interested in the faith of God.

