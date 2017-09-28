Don’t stop, keep pushing..God Got you!Don’t stop, keep pushing..God Got you!

When life has gotten the best of you and it seems as if nothing is going the way you envisioned it, you begin to question your very existence. The question is what do you do when you have no more fuel? You know, the fuel that help you wake up in the morning, eager to work and move in the calling God has for you or just that fuel to push you to be the best you! If you’re honest, sometimes you want to give up. Whether it is the ministry in you, a relationship, a job, family issues, ect, that feeling of just throwing in the towel seems like a great solution, at least temporarily. To most people the answer you receive from them, when you’re confiding in them that you have no more fuel, no more get up and go, or no more drive left, is to just “Keep on Pushing”. To say Keep Pushing is a way of encouraging you to not lose focus. You have to admit it is hard to maintain focus when church and home life have become unbearable with the demands of every ounce of strength you are able to offer. Today as you look in the mirror, remind yourself that you once was happy being a mother, wife, caregiver, pastor, preacher, teacher and friend. You lived for it. Your eyesight could never foresee a life without it. It’s refueling refocusing time. As humans, You are made up of two parts, the natural man and the Spirit man. How often do you feed the natural man while your Spirit man is screaming for someone or something to throw out a life line and resuscitate what is trying to die? Just like a child jumping up and down wanting to be picked in a game of kickball, can you hear your Spirit man trying to get your attention? Now that you have heard the cry of your spirit, it’s time you do something about it. You have to change what is on your mind. Where is your focus? What are the things that are keeping you up at night? Colossians 3:2 “Set your mind on things that are above, not on things that are on earth. “ When you stay focused on the right stuff it is easier to have a balanced life. The things above are the things that are of Heaven. Now don’t get scared. ( lol) What the Apostle Paul is saying in the book of Colossians is to have a heavenly mindset. When Colossians tells you “Not to set your mind on things of the earth,” it is simply telling you not to be consumed with the things of the world; gaining wealth, honor of this world and the many lustful pleasures. You can do it! Romans 8:6 says “For to set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace.” Letting go of unnecessary things in your life and turning your focus back to the things of God will be a vehicle for you to regain fuel to keep pushing in this thing we call life! When you’re feeling overwhelmed, remember you are not alone. You are God’s child. He sees and cares for what you are going through. My sister, my brother, the next time life is gets the best of you pray and ask your heavenly father for exactly what is needed. He did it before and He will do it again. Trust him. Help is on the way!

