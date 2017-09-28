Seed of Hope

Not long ago I lost my billfold and all of its contents. It was simple to call the bank that issued me my credit card and ask them to cancel it. But when I went to get a new driver’s license it took much more than a phone call. I had to produce three different documents – including my birth certificate. Fortunately, I was able to locate them with no difficulty. Birth certificates are critical when we need to prove our identity.

But a birth certificate that says we are heaven-born and heaven-bound is certainly more important. In Psalm 87:6 we read that “The Lord will write in the register of the peoples this one was born in Zion” -referring to the community of believers – which for us is Heaven.

After dark one night a religious leader named Nicodemus went to visit Jesus. As their conversation unfolded Jesus said, “No one can see the Kingdom of God unless he is born again.”

“Nicodemus,” Jesus said, “your earthly birth record will not allow you entrance to heaven. You need a birth certificate that has been issued by God!”

When we are born the first time, we are born into an “earthly family” because we have an “earthly father.” It is only when we are born a second time – “born again” -by accepting Christ as our Savior that we are assured of “seeing” the Kingdom of God. “I am the Way,” said Jesus, “if You want to be a citizen in My Kingdom.”

