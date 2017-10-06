Pensacola Caring Hearts Gives Food 50,000 pounds of Food to Community

By Jacqueline Miles

Saturday morning at 10am, people lined up in front of Pensacola Sharing Hearts, located 4801 N Palafox to receive food brought to them from Farm Share of Florida. “We received approximately 60,000 pounds of food to distribute,” said Fannie Finkley, founder and president.

Pensacola Caring Hearts are a nonprofit organization (501©3) that has a food pantry open 24/7 . “We provide two mobile truckloads of food a month,” stated Finkley. “Most times we feed 250-300 families a month.

Pensacola Caring Hearts are known primarily for going into the improvised neighborhoods. Our moto is “Make sure no one goes hungry.” No ID is required to receive food at Pensacola Caring Hearts. When asked how she became involved with the program, she replied “I’ve always worked with the public through beauty salons. When I retired, I wanted to get involved with the community so I thought it would be good to help people that needed food.”

The organization has 25 members and more than 50 volunteers. They have been in existence for five years and are now recruiting new members. Just give Mrs. Finkley a call at 375-1838.

Farm Share’s mission is to alleviate hunger and malnutrition by recovering and distributing fresh and nutritious food to those who need it most.

By tapping into a vast supply of donated produce, their costs are low while providing fresh fruits and vegetables and other nutritious food to the hungry and food insecure.

