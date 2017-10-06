Life Changing Experience Worship Center Sponsors “In-Reach” Fashion Show

Life Changing Experience Worship Center sponsored its “ROCK THE RUNWAY!” Fashion Show on Saturday September 23rd at 2120 W. Jackson St. According to Assistant-Pastor Karen Montgomery, the event was more of an “In Reach” affair to build relationships and camaraderie among the women of the worship center. In fact, during an interview with the Gulf Coast Voice Mrs. Montgomery stated that a guest at the event for church members, joined the church the following Sunday.

“It was a well-organized affair” stated one of several vendors working the event. This was an event designed with the holistic woman in mind. There were also refreshments, a guest speaker on women empowerment, Mrs. Octivia Moore; a unique African women’s clothing designer, Mrs. Vera Quay; a jewelry vendor and facilitated relationship building opportunities by the event’s emcee, Ms. Schelana Rose.

Pastor Darold Montgomery directed the Voice staff to his wife Karen for all of the details for this event. “We are about to reinitiate our outreach ministry, however this was what I like to describe as an in-reach church event and I put the women in charge.”

