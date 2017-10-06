Judge Pettway Stresses Black Business Investment with $1.2 Trillion Black Buying Power

Alabama Judge Jo Celeste Pettway lived up to the theme of the Gathering Awareness informational banquet “Working Together for the Next Generation” at the Englewood All In One Restaurant. The judge drilled down on the level of Black buying power which has reached $1.2 Trillion and the strategic importance of that buying power buying the goods and services from its own community. She also stressed how careful decision making on purchases by the Black community could lead to churches and non-profits benefitting from this community finance building approach.

The restaurant was packed with a “who’s who” from Pensacola, Escambia County and the greater Black Gulf Coast. Georgia Blackmon was excited and very grateful for the turn out citing the attendance of supporters from all over Escambia County; Daphne, Alabama; and Moss Point, Mississippi.

Mr. Reginald Dogan of the Studer Community Institute served as the Master of Ceremonies with a cadre of community leaders involved in the program’s formal presentation. Rev. Larry Watson, the Pastor of Englewood Baptist Church, brought the program’s Prayer. The Welcome was given by Mrs. Carol McIntosh, the President of Pensacola’s Chapter of the Progressive Black Women. Mrs. Georgia Blackmon, the events hostess brought the Occasion.

Following the dinner provided by All In One Restaurant, the Program kicked back into high gear with local community leaders continuing the formal presentations. Dr. Joyce Hopson brought See Judge Pettway Stresses Black Business pg 5

the Introduction of the Guest Speaker making reference to the listing of her academic and professional credentials particularly as the first African-American appointed or elected to the state bench in Alabama. Ms. Mamie Hixon, representing the University of West Florida and the local Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha made a presentation speaking of the sorority’s admiration for Judge Pettaway’s leadership. Hixon was followed by Councilwoman Jewell Cannada-Wynn and County Commissioner Lumon May who made their presentations from the City of Pensacola and Escambia County respectively.

Following the various presentations, the judge took on the mantle of teacher, instructor and sage. As the theme for the “informational banquet” prescribed, she spoke of the various opportunities that African-Americans have to build a financial war chest for business and community development by spending more of the $1.2 Trillion in our own community.

