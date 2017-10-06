”VIVIAN DAVIS BRISTOW’S Celebrates 75th BIRTHDAY

Vivian Davis Bristow celebrated her 75th birthday with a Weekend Gala at the Hilton Pensacola Beach Hotel, September 15 and 16, 2017. The weekend started with a “DIVA’S In White Affair” in her 11th floor hotel suite Friday evening at 6:30 pm – which included approximately 28 – 30 females; family members, sorority sisters and close friends. Guests gathered in the hotel lobby and were escorted by a hostess to the birthday diva’s suite. Upon entering, guests were greeted by the honoree and told to help themselves to assorted salads, crackers, cheese, fruit, wines and champagne. Guests were in a celebratory mood and they did just that – Celebrated – which added immensely to the overwhelming delight of their hostess. Though the event was to last from 6:30 – 10: 30, by 11 p.m., guests did not appear anxious to end the night! It was a blast with bonding of Sisters, “Sistas” and Friends!

The second night of the Gala, September 16, 2017, the Diva’s actual birthday, started at 6 pm in the Emerald Coast Ballroom. The honoree entered the room dressed in a Scarlet colored halter gown, with silver and diamond accessories, to greet her guests, some of whom traveled from as far away as Oklahoma. She ushered her guests to the stations for Hors’d’oeuvres and beverages. At 7 pm, guests were all seated as the Mistress of Ceremony, Ms Mamie Hixon, masterfully spearheaded a two part program of speakers: family, sorority sisters, friends, neighbors, church members, high school classmates, singers and dancers who had touched the life of the celebrating diva.

Halfway through the evening the celebrating diva re-entered the ballroom, to the tune of “Wind Beneath My Wings,” – song by Ms. Jennifer Randolph, wearing a specially tailored cream lace and satin pearl beaded evening gown with pearl and gold accessories escorted by her son, Mr. Ray A. Bristow, Jr. Some tributes to the honoree for the evening included: Ms. Jo Mayo, “Everything Must Change,” and a special dance tribute by Dance Konnection – choreographed by Ms. Gail Johnson. The highlight of the evening was the “Birthday Diva’s” special dance performance with her dance-coach Mr. Al Gilley. Music for the evening was provided by DJ Big Baby.

The party was fitting for 75 years of life for a woman who desired to give back to those who had touched her life spiritually, professionally and personally in so many ways! According to the “Birthday Diva,” Vivian Davis Bristow, “Seventy-Five Never Felt So Good!”

The wonderful life of Vivian D. Bristow allowed her to have many successes: Four children, seven grand children, and seven great-grand children. The goals she achieved includes: A Bachelor of Science Degree; Troy University, Troy, AL; Master of Science Degree, Golden Gate University, San Francisco, CA; Member, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and retirement from the top of her career field, a demanding Federal Level III qualified Procurement Professional. She is a member of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, President of the Usher’s Ministry and subject matter expert to her church on construction related contract issues. She is a politically active member of Escambia County Democratic Party, Prescient Captain and, a member of West Florida Rehabilitation Institute’s active fitness and swim program.

Comments