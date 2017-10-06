Community Calendar

Thursday October 5th,6th& 7th -”From my heart to yours A Pastor Wife Seaks “ Presented by Free Nation Church A time to let GO, a time to ENCOURAGE, a place of REFUGE, a place of HEALING and a ,”TIME of REFRESHING”! EVERYONE WELCOMED! This is a Free Event contact Pastor Cragih Franklin 850982-3877 for information – Abundance of Life Temple of Praise 615 N. W Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501

Sunday October 8th- 6:00-8:00 pm 4th Annual Skate for a Cure Tickets $10 at the door Dreamland Skate 2607 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, Florida 32514

Friday October 6th -4:30 to 6:30 Come and welcome Home Justin Gatlin . Our world Champion Gold medal winner, at Seville Quarter the event is free to the public

Saturday Oct 7, 2017 – 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM The 6th annual Pensacola Bay Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place October 7th, 2017 at Bayview Park. Join us for a day of family, food, and fun. Activities for the children, pet area , and a great cause!

Friday October 13, 2017- 10:00am Fricker Center New parent support group for parents of black and brown babies. All are welcome! Discussion will focus on mom and partners self-care, relationships, and issues specific to minority parenting.

Sunday, November 5th, 2017 11:30-3:30 pm Similar to their Wine and Swine events, the Taste of Tailgating will be a fun benefit focused around great food (ALL YOU CAN EAT), tasty drinks, and good company. Saints vs Bucs and Falcons vs Panthers games begin at noon and GCKH will host games and festivities throughout the event.

Saturday November 18, 2018 Black Girl Magic- 5:00pm-7:30 pm- It’s Personal By Shelia -Tickets $10 -Presented by Progressive Black Women

