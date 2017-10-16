Community Calendar

Friday October 13, 2017- 10:00am Fricker Center New parent support group for parents of black and brown babies. All are welcome! Discussion will focus on mom and partners self-care, relationships, and issues specific to minority parenting.

Saturday, October 21 at 5:30 PM – 8 PM Halloween Egg Hung- Free event for familes. Roger Scott Athletic Complex-

Saturday October 21, 2017- 6:00-11:00pm Fricker Community Center- Youth Aids Awarness Day Party For A Purpose.

Saturday, October 28 at 10 AM – 1 PM Fall Festival Olive Baptist Church (1836 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, FL) 1836 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, Florida 32514 Bring your family to our place for games, rides, food, and music.

Sunday, November 5th, 2017 11:30-3:30 pm Similar to their Wine and Swine events, , the Taste of Tailgating will be a fun benefit focused around great food (ALL YOU CAN EAT), tasty drinks, and good company. Saints vs Bucs and Falcons vs Panthers games begin at noon and GCKH will host games and festivities throughout the event.

Saturday November 18, 2018 Black Girl Magic- 5:00pm-7:30 pm- It’s Personal By Shelia -Tickets $10 -Presented by Progressive Black Women

