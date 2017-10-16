In your everyday life without even recognizing it, you move and flow in ways that involve a series of process. In order to wake up in the morning, you may wait for the alarm clock to ring a dreadful tune that shakes and awaken you to a state of “REALLY? ALREADY? Can I just have “JUST 5 MORE MINUTES– Please! Although you may hit the snooze button 4 times, nevertheless that’s your process. When cooking your favorite food, fried chicken, you season it just the way you like it, you shake it in flour and fry it. Before you know it, the process will have you sitting down eating the best fried chicken on this side of the Gulf Coast.

A process is simply a series of actions or steps taken in order to achieve a particular end. Our particular end is to get back to how you were created; the best you, in the image of God (Genesis 1:27).

Many times you tell yourself “I have to get myself together” and eagerly begin the journey, only to find out you’ve started at the wrong point. You began to look at the outer man (the flesh) while neglecting the cry of the inner man (the Spirit). It is crucial that we work from the inside out and not the outside in. You may ask ‘why is this process so important’? It is because Romans 8:7 (NIV) tell us “The mind governed by the flesh is hostile to God; it does not submit to God’s law, nor can it do so”. This scripture is teaching you that if you continue to be governed by your outer man (the flesh) you are said to be “hostile” towards a sweet, loving and forgiving God! Ask yourself…Am I hostile?

Getting it right from the inside out is a process that will not happen overnight. IT IS A PROCESS! Did you forget, that it takes a process to get out of the will of God. It doesn’t happen with only one sin, you work hard at it. You go through a process of sin that drives you further and further away from his presence.

In order to get back in right standing with God you have to do like David did when prophet Nathan came to him by way of the Lord God of Israel and revealed to him concerning what his sin was. It was of Him striking down Uriah, the Hittite with a sword and taking his wife Bathsheba. He not only committed adulatory and murder but he impregnates her and tried to make Uriah sleep with his wife as to say the child would then be his. (2Samuel12).

You go through great lengths to cover your sins. You lie for a long time and you try to convince others that what they saw was a lie. (Now that takes a lot of work). Proverbs 28:13 tell you “He that covers his sin shall not prosper: But whoever confess and forsake them shall have mercy”.

Some of us will never deal with that sin until God speak to you directly or through a prophet. This is what happened with David after the prophet had spoken to him. David quickly began his process of getting it right from the inside out.

Confession and forgiving yourself are vital in this process. IT ONLY TAKES A LITTLE TALK!! You can go directly to the Father and tell him what you have done. (I warn you) it will not sound good, it will not feel good. But you have to do it! Sometimes you feel as if the confession is to bad utter from your lips-even in prayer!!! Be encouraged by John 1:9 he tells you “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” God is simply waiting on you to confess so the process can begin. Then and only then will the cleansing from the inside out take place!

Minister Heidi J is founder of Roc Da Skin you Are In, Host of Heidi J show on Real Women Radio, Motiaviational Speaker and Community Activist. You can follow her on FB : facebook.com/heidijrocdaskin

Comments