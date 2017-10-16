Seeds of Hope

Our Bible says much about prayer. It informs us about how we are to address God and that we are to pray in the name of Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord. We are also directed to pray with and through the guidance of and in the power of the Holy Spirit. In Psalm 88, however, we read that the writer tells us what he does when he prays: “I call to You, O Lord, every day; I spread out my hands to You.” Not a day went by in his life that he literally did not cry out to the Lord.

The writer of this Psalm was in constant contact with his Lord – Yahweh. He identified Him not as a god who was removed from his life, who lived in a distant location, who may or may not be available when he faced difficult times or wanted to worship Him. Indeed not. His God was a personal, present and powerful God who was always by his side. And his God was a God whom he could speak to as though he were speaking to a friend and companion who was beside him waiting to be in volved in a conversation.

What an impressive picture for us to place deeply in our minds. Wherever we are, whatever we are doing and whatever time it may be – day or night – Yahweh is by our side and we can call upon Him as our friend.

Comments