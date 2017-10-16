GREATNESS IS A MUST!

Contributing Correspondent: C. Dwayne West

I first wanna explain why I’m writing a portion of these Works of Words below in all caps. This subject is as serious to me as my two hands, the need for my nose, eyes, mouth, and penis (excuse my French). I need my hands to type with, my nose to smell the scent of a woman, my eyes to witness beauty in its many shapes, sizes, and forms. I needed my penis to bring life into the world (Karly West) and possibly any other children I may get lucky to produce with a future wife.

I was watching Looks Who Coming to Dinner with Sidney Poitier, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey–all great and iconic film stars. The premise of the film was that the Poitier character was meeting the parents of the white woman whom he decided he wanted to marry–but he needed the blessings of her parents (Hepburn and Tracy) before they would wed.

The parents of the white girl did a background check on the Poitier character and when the report came back, the father said, “I see why he doesn’t like talking about himself, who would believe him.” The glaring report the parents received about the Poitier character was as long as the father’s arm–and it was filled with honors, awards, degrees, accolades, and published articles in several medical journals. Sidney’s character was a doctor

and his earned credentials would impress any parent whose adult-children were gonna take on added responsibilities with a spouse.

LIKE THE SPENCER TRACY CHARACTER SAID, THOSE CREDENTIALS ARE NEAR IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE. THAT’S WHERE THESE WORKS OF WORDS GET INTERESTING. THE FATHER OF THE POITIER CHARACTER WAS A MAIL CARRIER, AND SPENCER’S CHARACTER EVEN ASKED THE FATHER, “HOW DID A COLORED MAN WHO DELIVERED MAIL FOR A LIVING, RAISE SUCH A REMARKABLE MAN?”

THE QUESTION IS WHY CAN’T MORE BLACK FAMILIES, WHETHER YOU’RE A SINGLE MOM OR MARRIED WITH CHILDREN, PRODUCE MORE REMARKABLE KIDS? I BEG ALL PARENTS TO GIVE THEIR CHILDREN THE BEST THEY HAVE TO OFFER TO ENSURE THAT THEIR OFFSPRINGS HAVE EVERY POSSIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO BE REMARKABLE.

LET ME GO TO ANOTHER ONE OF THE IMPORTANT VERSES IN THE MOVIE: THIS SHOULD BE HOW EVERY PARENT LIVE THEIR LIFES AFTER HAVING CHILDREN. THIS SPOT ON POINT WAS STATED BY THE POITIER CHARACTER. HIS DAD WAS AGAINST THE MARRIAGE, SO HE WAS TELLING HIS SON HOW HARD HE WORKED TO GIVE HIM A BETTER LIFE AND HOW MANY MILES HE CARRIED THAT MAIL BAG TO PROVIDE FOR HIS FAMILY. THE FATHER EXPRESSED THAT HIS SON OWED HIM TO FOLLOW HIS COMMAND AND NOT MARRY THAT WOMAN!

THE SIDNEY CHARACTER PAUSED, LOOKED AT HIS DAD, AND TOLD HIM THIS: “I DON’T CARE IF YOU HAD TO WALK A MILLION MILES, YOU CHOSE TO HAVE ME, THEREFORE IT WAS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE THAT I HAD THE BEST LIFE POSSIBLE. I DIDN’T ASK TO COME INTO THIS WORLD, BUT ONCE I GOT HERE, PROVIDING FOR ME WAS YOUR DUTY! NOW, WHAT I OWE YOU, IF ANYTHING, IS TO DO EXACTLY WHAT YOU ATTEMPTED–AND THAT’S WHEN I HAVE CHILDREN, TO ENSURE THAT I PROVIDE THE SAME OPPORTUNITIES FOR THEM!”

THAT’S EXACTLY HOW I FEEL ABOUT BEING A DAD. IT’S MY DUTY TO GIVE KARLY A LIFE THAT WILL OPEN UP DOORS FOR HER THAT SHE PRESENTLY HAS NO IDEA EXIST. SHE OWES ME NOTHING, NOW. BUT ONE DAY, I WOULD HOPE THAT SHE WOULD HAVE THE SAME PHILOSOPHY ABOUT RAISING CHILDREN AS I DO WHEN SHE HAS HER OWN. SHE WILL OWE THEM THE SAME WAY THAT I OWED HER: NOT BEING GREAT, ISN’T AN OPTION! Until the next edition…….. Peace and One Love.

I Write to Differ

