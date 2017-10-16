The Gulf Coast African American Chamber of Commerce Appoints New Executive Director

PENSACOLA, Florida – The Gulf Coast African American Chamber of Commerce (GCAACC), a non-profit organization serving the minority business community for over 18 years, is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Wyer as their new Executive Director.

Wyer, a Pensacola native, graduated from the University of West Florida and then immediately relocated to Tampa to pursue his professional IT career with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). While at PwC, Wyer managed several operations and quality control teams. He also created numerous Great Place to Work committees focusing on inclusion and diversity, performed productivity trainings and chaired Bring Your Children to Work and AllProDads teams to support local educational efforts.

During his time in Tampa, Wyer traveled to Pensacola every few months to serve on the UWF National Alumni Association board and UWF Foundation board. Prior to his current role, Wyer was the Executive Director of Escambia County Public Schools Foundation and the UWF Student Ambassador & Development Coordinator. Wyer is currently on the leadership council of Achieve Escambia and a Board of Director for Junior Achievement.

Brian will be instrumental in ensuring the GCAACC moves forward by building a strong internal organization. The GCAACC will continue to increase their membership, create new partnerships and focus on economic development in the African American and Minority communities.

The GCAACC appreciates and thanks our members, partners, and our community for all of your support! For additional information, please contact the GCAACC at (850) 438-3993, their website at www.gcaacc.info or through e-mail at info@gcaacc.info.

