Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center, Inc. receives IMPACT 100 Grant

By Jaquie Miles

Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center, Inc.’s Board of Directors announced a $107,700 gift from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area benefitting the Warrington Middle School Band program called Young, Gifted and Underprivileged – Warrington Arts Development Project.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area (impact100pensacola.org) – a philanthropic group of women – has bestowed more than $9 million in sustaining grants to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Florida’s Escambia and Santa Rosa counties since 2004. This year, IMPACT 100 distributed $1.077 million among 10 recipients.

Young, Gifted and Underprivileged – Warrington Arts Development Project, an Arts & Culture applicant, was among winners announced on October 15, 2017.

Warrington Middle School, an Escambia County School District campus in an economically challenged community, has been the focus of intensive turnaround efforts to improve student achievement. The Warrington Middle School Band, led by Band Director Caleb Lovely, has been struggling to supply students with instruments, advanced music instruction and competition opportunities.

“I want to graciously thank IMPACT 100 for awarding this grant and Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center for seeing a need in the community See Continue Pensacola Detla PG2

and partnering with the Warrington Middle School Band program,” Lovely said. “This grant solidifies a platform for music excellence within the Warrington community. The Warrington Middle School Band students will have the support to develop into proficient musicians as well as young adults who know they are important and have worth meant to share with the public.”

This grant will allow the band program to flourish by improving music instruction and student exposure to fine arts. Now, the band program will be able to purchase new instruments, uniforms for 200 students and two dozen keyboards for a piano lab. The grant will provide a director’s summer stipend as well as funding to pay instrument technicians. The award also will cover food and beverages during summer band camp and travel resources for out-of-town music festivals as well as public engagements in the Pensacola area.

The project is designed to improve overall student performance by strengthening school attendance, increasing grade point averages and decreasing behavior referrals – which will infuse these young people with a greater sense of community while propelling them to more successful futures.

Pensacola Delta Enrichment Center, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit known as PDEC, also is a community center in the Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood that serves as a resource for children, families and seniors. Dynamic women volunteer countless hours to improve the quality of life for others and to help our children compete globally. PDEC provides after-school tutoring, reading classes, summer enrichment programs, parent workshops, activities for seniors and meeting space to the community among other services.

Other recipients of IMPACT 100 grants were: West Florida Historic Preservation, Inc. dba UWF Historic Trust Project: History and Storytelling Circle; Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers, Inc. Project: Capstone Pet Place; Escambia County School Readiness Coalition, Inc. dba Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County Project: Grow with Me; Horizons of Okaloosa County, Inc. dba The Arc of the Emerald Coast Project: IMPACT 100 Dream Wheels For New Beginnings;

My Father’s Arrows, Inc. Project: Mama’s House; Humane Society of Pensacola, Inc. dba Pensacola Humane Society Project: The Humane Express; Pensacola Lighthouse Association, Inc. dba Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum Project: Fresnel Lens Restoration; Feeding the Gulf Coast, Inc.

Project: Serving the Community During Disasters; Santa Rosa Kids’ House, Inc. Project: Changing for Children

