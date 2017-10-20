Gulf Power warns customers to stay alert for telephone scams

Gulf Power wants to warn customers that the energy company has seen an increase in telephone scammers involving customer’s and their energy bills and other personal information, including both residential and business customers.

Gulf Power continues to work with law enforcement in reporting these incidents, but the company has received an escalated amount of calls from customers in the area reporting fraudulent calls in recent days. Specifically, businesses are being targeted and customers are being told their energy bill is past due and that their power will be cut off if the customer does not provide a credit card payment or other forms of immediate payment.

“While most customers recognize these calls as scams, they seem to be growing more common,” said Rick DelaHaya, Gulf Power spokesperson. “If you have any doubts about a caller’s identity, don’t give them any information and call our Customer Care representatives immediately.”

Gulf Power advises customers that:

· Gulf Power employees will never call a customer at home seeking any personal information, including credit card numbers.

· Gulf Power representatives will never ask a customer for money when they visit a residence or business.

· All Gulf Power representatives carry badges with picture identification that includes the employee’s name and the company’s name and logo.

Customers should call Gulf Power at 1-800-225-5797 if they have any questions about the identity of anyone representing Gulf Power.

Gulf Power is working with local law enforcement agencies to identify the perpetrators. If anyone has been victimized by one of these schemes, or has any information about suspects, they are asked to call local law enforcement and to contact Gulf Power at 1-800-225-5797

