COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, October 21 at 5:30 PM – 8 PM Halloween Egg Hung- Free event for familes. Roger Scott Athletic Complex-

Saturday October 21, 2017- 6:00-11:00pm Fricker Community Center- Youth Aids Awarness Day Party For A Purpose.

Wednesday Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. -The Department of Homeland Security is hosting a Cybersecurity Roundtable with Pensacola-area government, business and academic leaders at the University of West Florida Conference Center.

Friday October 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.-VT MAE, Pensacola’s newest global aviation

company, will host an information session on Friday October 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. regarding their current corporate operations, upcoming hiring needs, employment application procedures, and available subcontracting opportunities at their new aircraft maintenance facility under construction at Pensacola International Airport. The information session will be held at the Pensacola State College Hagler Auditorium (Building 2), located at 1000 College Blvd. in Pensacola.

Saturday, October 28 at 10 AM – 1 PM Fall Festival Olive Baptist Church (1836 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, FL) 1836 E Olive Rd, Pensacola, Florida 32514 Bring your family to our place for games, rides, food, and music.

Saturday October 28th 4:30-11:30 -Pennywize and his friends have escaped and now are being held at the Wedgewood Community Center in Pensacola Florida. Tickets are only $10.00 advance purchase and $15.00 day. The Night will also Feature Trunk or treat presented by The Pensacola Lightning. For more information call 850.760.7872

Saturday October 28th 8pm-11pm Silence Be Broken!An Evening of Spoken Word & Lyrics, Raising Our Voices and Awareness in observation of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Special Guest: D. Cashmere, Spilletry & Unity Open Book Bookstore

1040 N. Guillemard Street, Pensacola, FL 32501 Admission $9

Sunday, November 5th, 2017 11:30-3:30 pm Similar to their Wine and Swine events, , the Taste of Tailgating will be a fun benefit focused around great food (ALL YOU CAN EAT), tasty drinks, and good company. Saints vs Bucs and Falcons vs Panthers games begin at noon and GCKH will host games and festivities throughout the event.

Saturday November 18, 2018 Black Girl Magic- 5:00pm-7:30 pm- It’s Personal By Shelia -Tickets $10 -Presented by Progressive Black Women

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest



Comments