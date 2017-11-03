LeRoy Williams PACARA Holds its 24th Annual Cookout

Neither cold or inclement weather stopped the community from coming out to enjoy a good time at the 24th Annual Cookout sponsored by LeRoy Williams and PACARA. Williams has given back to the Pensacola Community in many ways including Summer youth programs and cookouts. He is also known for his comedy plays that although funny shines a light on subjects that everyone encounters in everyday life.

Vendors were available selling myriad items of interest and children enjoyed the jump houses and refreshments provided.



Artists such as ‘Eternal’ came to give a testimony of his life and do Gospel Rap to the audience. The Gulf Coast Singers featuring Pastor Bozeman also entertained the crowd with several selections.

The Pensacola Community Arts and Recreation Association has been in existence since June of 1987. It was formed to assist in the prevention of illegal drugs use, pregnancy, and violence among the youth throughout the Pensacola community. PCARA is a community based organization composed entirely of volunteers.

