William “Billy” Brent Receives Volunteer of the Year Award

William “Billy” Brent has been a volunteer with The First Tee of Northwest Florida since the day the doors were opened at the first programming site, Osceola Golf Course-14 years ago this year. But Billy (as he is known to many) is much more than just a volunteer. He has been a Board Member, an Annual Donor, Mentoring Program Director and a friend to so many young people inside The First Tee and outside as well—and has privately funded multiple college scholarships for deserving at-need students from our area to attend college. A talented and accomplished golfer in his own right, he has long been involved in minority and junior golf circles as a teacher and mentor with the Par Four Golf Club

There are 168 Chapters worldwide with over 6000+ volunteers. Billy was chosen over all.

Billy has caddied for golfers such as Calvin Pete and Charlie Sifford to name a few. In his personal life, “Coach Billy” is a model for what we would hope our children would grow up to become. He began his adult life by joining the U.S. Army and serving with honor and distinction in Vietnam and a Bronze Star recipient. Through his professional career he has been an area manager for Goodyear, a District manager for Goodyear, A District Manager of the Pensacola News Journal and played professional golf for five years. He is a genuinely funny and intelligent man, and a long-time member of the Toastmasters of America. He has served in the past as a volunteer mentor for Navy youth at Saufley Field NAS, in Escambia County Schools and on the Board of Directors of ARC Gateway-The Association of Retarded Citizens. While volunteering the early days, he still worked 40 hours per week as an IT Specialist/Computer Programmer for the U.S, Government at Naval Air Station Pensacola and is also a certified Mediator, EEO Counselor and Advisor and a Union Official. However, he always made time after work and on weekends for The First Tee of Northwest Florida. He has never taken a dime for his teaching; in fact, he has spent a great deal of his own money in support of the programs and juniors and continues to do so even to this present day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest



Comments