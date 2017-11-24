Bethel AME Holds Fall Festival with Food Fun and Games

Bethel AME Church at 511 Woodland Drive held its Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 18th from 10:00 am¬¬¬¬ till 1 pm and Sunday, November 19th at both their 8:00 am and 11:00 am services. Pastor Clifton Riely and the Bethel’s First Lady continued to preside over the annual event which has become representative of the church’s legacy. Pastor Riely became pastor at Bethel in 2013.

The fun on Saturday included food, games, train rides, and lots of fellowship!

Sunday the Harvest Festival Worship Service had praise and worship at 8:00 am led by the Greater Mt. Lilley Choir with the sermon of God’s word brought by Rev. Carl Reeves the pastor at Greater Mt. Lilley Missionary Baptist Church.

The 11:00 am service continued the Harvest Festival celebration with praise and worship by the Disciples of Praise and the sermon was brought by Rev. Hugh King of New Jerusalem Baptist Tabernacle of God. Congregation members and guests raved about the delivery of the message brought by both men of God.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest



Comments