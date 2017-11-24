Kingdom Harvest Christian Ministries Building Bridges with Their Thanksgiving Celebration in Montclair

Kingdom Harvest Christian Ministries held a Thanksgiving Community Outreach bearing the theme of “Building Bridges of Hope for Our Community” with food for Thanksgiving dinners being given away, live gospel music, clothes for youth and adults, and a lot of community networking. This is a neighborhood that Pastor Pouge and his wife Tara Pouge say that they are determined to provide Christian services.

Tara Pouge felt that the Thanksgiving outreach symbolizes the type of assistance outreach that the community really needs, to the extent, that they provide the food to the area every Saturday. Pastor Delarian Pouge stated that their church believes in giving back. Harvest Church is now a major faith-based resource for the Truman Arms and the surrounding area.

Pastor Delarian B. Pogue III and his wife Tara Pogue presided over the dedication and ribbon cutting of the church back on June 12, 2012. Their former pastor, Reverend Gregg Burns of New Dimensions Christian Center administered the dedication and the blessing on the newly remodeled church outreach center to facilitate physical and spiritual growth in the lives of those who are helped.

