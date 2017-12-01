Poarch Creek Indians acknowledge Heritage at the Annual Pow Wow

Thanksgiving Day and the day after, the Poarch Creek Indians held their annual Pow Wow in Atmore, Alabama at the Poarch Creek Reservation.

Grand entrance began at 1pm Thursday. Pow Wow goers entered into the gates of the grounds with a step back into time with traditional Indian clothes, animal, and Indian gear dating back to 1800’s. Over twenty different “tribes” performed ceremonial dance in their custom made Native American clothing.

Many vendors were available for a variety of treats including cotton candy, kettle popcorn, smoked corn, natural herbs and much more.

Also, the Tribal Princess and Queen were introduced to the crowd and a prize of $12,000 was given to the best drummer at the drum beat contest

The Poarch Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Unlike many eastern Indian tribes, the Poarch Creeks were not removed from their tribal lands and have lived together for almost 200 years in and around the reservation in Poarch, Alabama. The reservation is located eight miles northwest of Atmore, Alabama in rural Escambia County, and 57 miles east of Mobile.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ hundreds of area residents. Poarch Creek Indian Gaming manages three gaming facilities in Alabama, including: Wind Creek Casino & Hotel, Atmore; Wind Creek Casino & Hotel, Wetumpka; and, Wind Creek Casino & Hotel, Montgomery. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is an active partner in the state of Alabama, contributing to economic, educational, social and cultural projects benefiting both tribal members and residents of these local communities and neighboring towns.

