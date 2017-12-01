Elves Parade Brings Santa to Town

Elves parade that’s part of the Winterfest Brings Santa his Elves and the Christmas Spirit

Friday evening children dressed as Elves paraded through downtown with Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa and his band, Black Santa and his elves along with the traditional Santa riding his sleigh.

Traditionally the tree lighting ceremony, this year’s Winterfest combined the two, parade and tree lighting, so that the community could enjoy both events. Also included was the trolley ride, where people dressed in different costumes filled the trolley and every couple of blocks, a character i.e. Ebenezer Scrooge, the nutcracker dancers, etc. would get off and either perform a skit or dance about the Christmas stories. At the end of the route, there is a stop in front of a church where the nativity scene is performed.

The Elf Parade has been growing for a number of years. This year included a stroller competition, a ugly sweater competition and other fun activities.

At the end of the parade, all lights were turned off downtown and the traditional Santa lit the Christmas tree.

The parade is designed to get everyone involved in the Christmas spirit of the community. To learn more about Winterfest, log in to Face-Book and go to Winterfest.

