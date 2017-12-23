Staying Safe on The Road This Season

(BPT) – As the seasons transition, motorists undoubtedly have many things on their minds from work to the impending holiday season. All the while, the temperature continues to cool – and one thing often left unconsidered is the impact of changing weather conditions on daily driving routines. The later into the year we get, the more visibility-reducing weather we are likely to see. Heavy rain, frost, ice and snow can all impair visibility while driving, including reducing the performance of windshield wipers.

Reduced visibility can quickly turn your drive into a stressful situation, especially when you have your precious cargo in the backseat. The notoriously unpredictable weather during the colder months also adds to driver anxiety, with rain and winter weather posing a challenge while behind the wheel. Ultimately, almost 90 percent of driving decisions are based upon vision, according to the official New Jersey Driving Manual, making it a top priority to have properly functioning windshield wipers.

Whether you’re shuttling the kids to practice or running errands, safety is of the utmost importance. A quick maintenance check in your own driveway could help you and your family avoid issues down the road. To make sure windshield wipers are in good condition, check for tears, excessive noise or streaking on the windshield. These are all signs that windshield wipers have reached the end of their lifespan and must be replaced as soon as possible to ensure proper vision.

When looking to replace windshield wipers, consider blades that are specially developed to resist cracks from ozone exposure so you’ll have the clearest visibility when driving around town. These windshield wipers will work better in extreme weather while being more durable, providing an even and uniform wipe across the windshield. Bosch ICON(TM) beam windshield wipers are an excellent option to consider, and are designed to last up to 40 percent longer than other windshield wiper blades, helping to sharpen visibility while providing extreme weather safety, regardless of the season. The beam design also resists snow and ice buildup, ensuring visibility throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Though the upcoming months include fun events and outings for the whole family, it is important to ensure you are taking the necessary precautions for the best visibility behind the wheel. A simple maintenance check of your windshield wipers will help to keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest



Comments