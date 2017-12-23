Three Ways to Save Money on Diabetes Medications

(BPT) – Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes” – A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels – is difficult enough, but when you add that second C – costly medications – it’s easy to see how one’s levels can spiral out of control quickly.

According to the American Diabetes Association, for the 30 million people living with diabetes in the U.S., health care costs are more than double (2.3 times) the costs of those without diabetes. This is due to the ever-increasing costs of medications to treat diabetes and the chronic conditions that often accompany the disease, namely high blood pressure and high cholesterol. In fact, between 2002 and 2013, the cost of insulin has tripled, and newer cholesterol- and blood pressure-lowering medication costs are also on the rise.

Now consider that in the U.S., more than 2 million children and adults living with diabetes do not have access to health insurance, and millions more are in high-deductible plans that can require high out-of-pocket costs. Lack of access to diabetes medications can lead to avoidable doctor visits, hospitalizations, amputations and even death.

The good news is there are several ways to save money on diabetes care without compromising on quality.

First, shop around. Medication prices can vary greatly by pharmacy.

Second, if you are not using insurance to cover the cost of prescription drugs, there are many ways to obtain prescription assistance. One way to start saving money immediately is with Inside Rx, available at https://insiderx.com, a free discount drug card program, which provides deep discounts on certain brand-name diabetes medications, including insulin and drugs that treat co-existing conditions such as high cholesterol and blood pressure.

Third, explore pharmaceutical assistance programs. Most pharmaceutical companies also offer financial assistance programs to persons who have trouble affording their medications and supplies.

By doing some research into these types of discount programs and databases, it may be possible to save thousands of dollars a year, while controlling your diabetes and enhancing your quality of life.

