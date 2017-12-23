Community Calendar

December 22, 2017 Pensacola High School Classes of the 70’s Christmas Gala clock

Friday at 7 PM – 11 PM The Event Center 3201 W Navy Blvd, Pensacola, Florida 32505

December 30, 2017- 6th Annual Red Party It’s Personal Venue 2608 W Cervantes St, Pensacola, Florida 32505 Tickets $30 $40 day of show

January 13, 2018- Beyond the Music and Boys& Girls Clubs of Emarld Coast Present King Day 10am-4pm

ECSO is pleased to offer an 8-week free seminar to adults who are interested in the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office. The 8-week Citizens Law Enforcement Academy (CLEA) is presented twice a year with new classes normally starting on the last Thursdays in January and July. **January 25th class has been bumped to February 8th. Classes meet on Thursdays from 5:00PM to 9:00PM at the administration building located at 1700 West Leonard Street. Complimentary meals are provided for attendees.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest



Comments