Publix and Proctore & Gamble Partner To #LIGHTTHETORCH for Special Olympics Florida

From January 4 through 20, Publix customers and associates can support Special Olympics by purchasing a Torch Icon at the register

CLERMONT, FLA. (December 27, 2017) – Publix Super Markets and Procter & Gamble are helping customers save money all while supporting Special Olympics Florida.

From January 4 through 20, 2018, Publix customers and associates will be able to make a donation to Special Olympics Florida at the register and in turn will receive a special Torch Icon that includes exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands including Tide®, Gain®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Gillette®, Venus®, Pampers®, Luvs®, Olay®, Ivory®, Vicks DayQuil or NyQuil®. Donations can be made for as little as $1, $3, $5 or $10, and all donors will receive $14 in coupon savings.

“For 45 years, we have shared the vision of Special Olympics and have been proud supporters, along with our partners at Procter & Gamble, and our loyal customers,” said Maria Brous Publix director of media and community relations. “Together, since 1993, we have raised more than $40 million for Special Olympics. We take great pride in and thank our customers and associates for making a positive impact throughout the communities we serve.”

Special Olympics Florida offers life-changing opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities to learn new skills, build confidence and achieve their fullest potential through sports training and competition. Special Olympics Florida serves more than 42,000 athletes who compete at local, state, national and worldwide levels. In addition to training and competition for these athletes, Special Olympics Florida provides $2 million in free medical exams for thousands of Floridians with intellectual disabilities through its health programs, including much needed access to free prescription glasses and hearing aids. Its Unified Champion Schools further spread the message of inclusion, respect and advocacy in 167 schools and 14 universities throughout Florida.

“Our athletes are able to achieve greatness on and off the playing field,” said Special Olympics Florida Chief Executive Officer Sherry Wheelock. “With support from Publix, Procter & Gamble and the thousands of Florida shoppers who donate at the register, we are able to reach more adults and children in Florida with opportunities, critical services and support they need to thrive.”

To learn more about Special Olympics Florida and the 2018 #LightTheTorch Publix campaign, please visit https://promotionpg.com/special-olympics.

About Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected and contributing members of their communities. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.

