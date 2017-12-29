Alpha Kapp Alpha Sorority Presents Debutants AKA 2017

Friday, December 29, 2017 at the New World Landing, eleven young ladies will be presented as debutants to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

This is the 61st Annual Debutant Ball for the sorority. The theme this year is ‘2017 Debutants: Portraits of Elegance.’

All of the debutants are seniors and are going to college to pursue their degrees. The following ladies will be presented to society:

Armelle Delouis is a senior at Booker T Washington High School. Her parents are Job and Lilianne Delouis. Her escort is Jimmy Corpuz, Jr. He is a graduate of Booker T Washington High School Class of 2017. Hillary Lewis is a senior at Pine Forest High School. Her parents are Robert and Viner Lewis. Her escort is Samuel Shoemo, who attends Pine Forest High School. Kyerra Hall is a senior at West Florida High School of Advance Technology. Her parent is Blanche Hall. Kyerra’s escort is Rodney Shoemo II. He attends West Florida High School of Advance Technology. Jaquera Simpson is s senior of West Florida High School of Advanced Technology. Her parents are James and Darlene Simpson. Her escort is Kennedy Tibbs. He attends West Florida High School of Technology. Connie Rutledge is a senior at Booker T Washington High School. Her parents are Sonya and (the late) Willie Rutledge. Her escort is Austin English who attends Pine Forest High School. Mykensie Wadley is a senior at Pine Forest High School. Her parents are Lisa Wadley and Ronald Davis. Her escort is Amir McDaniel, who attends West Florida High School of Advance Technology. Arion Fountain is a senior at West Florida High School of Advanced Technology. Her Parent is Joy Fountain and her escort is Alexzandre’ Joseph. He attends Catholic High School. Domonique McNeill is s senior at Booker T Washington High School. Her parents are Danielle McNeill and Reggie and Jennifer Kennedy. Her escort is Jaden Hartley. He attends Booker T Washington High School. Izayah Rich is a senior at Pine Forest High School. Her parents are Kendra Nettles and Izeal Rich, Jr. (Deceased). Her escort is Theodore Fore. He attends Booker T Washington High School. Tyra Smith is a senior at Pine Forest High School. Her parent is Janice Reddick-Smith & Anthony Smith. Her escort is Marquez Blocker. He attends Escambia High School. Essence Gainey is a senior at Booker T Washington High School. Her parent is Keisha Gainey. Her escort is Isaiah Herring who attends Pine Forest High School.

