Selma Jubilee Commemorates 53rd Annual Pettus Bridge March

Thursday March 1st marked the 53rd year anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” Pettus Bridge

The event, which lasted three days, brought many people from all races and walks of life to honor what the occasion stood for; the commemoration of the marchers and foot soldiers whose intent was to make the 54 mile walk from Selma to Montgomery for the right to vote.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday brought various groups of entertainers including bands, step groups, singers, choirs and praise dancers

Vendors were on hand for the crowd to enjoy different types of food for any finicky eater. From CDs to clothing, nothing was left to chance for the public. There was even a vendor from New Jersey selling homemade sweet potato pies.

Sunday morning, worshipers gathered at the Brown Chapel AME Zion Church for the annual Sunday service. Republican as well as Democratic congressmen and Senators attended the service in honor of the many that crossed the bridge marking a violent event that paved the way for the Voting Rights Act.

U S Representative John Lewis of Atlanta spoke to the audience recounting what happened that trajic day. Many of the people in the audience were not alive when the Voting Rights Act was approved by Congress.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell of Birmingham also addressed the crowd with a stirring speech urging her constituents to work together to bring about a change and bring the communities together.

After the service, thousands gathered to begin the march across the bridge led by Rep. John Lewis , Terri Sewell and Jesse Jackson.

The march was named “Bloody Sunday” because of the beatings the marchers took from law enforcement as they began to cross the bridge. Many were hurt so badly that they were sent to the hospital. Rep. Lewis sustained a fractured skull.

Today, Selma, Alabama still deals with voter suppression.

