The Project Educate Foundation presents Global Achievement of Excellence Awards

The Second Annual Black History Awards program was held by Project Educate Foundation (PEF), Saturday night February 23 at the Life Center, former Piccadilly Restaurant

Dr. Lawrence Wynder, founder and his lovely wife, Shernita, co-founder of PEF, are pastors of the Empowerment Christian Center, International, hosted the stellar event which was broadcast live by BLAB-TV.

This event is the Wynder’s vision to educate, inspire, and empower young and old citizens to embrace a better future through celebrating living legends who are examples of superior community servants. Second, the mission of PEF is to partner with those in the community to help provide resources to change lives of youth.

The outstanding 2018 honorees were: Retired Police Chief Rev. David Alexander, III/Leadership Legacy Award; Norm Ross, Deputy Superintendent of Escambia County School District/Academic Excellence Award; Retired Pensacola Firefighter, Chief Joseph Glover/Trailblazer Award and Ms. Sue Straughn, WEAR TV-3 News Anchor and Sr. Editor/Lifetime Achievement Award.

The presenters for the evening were: Commissioner Lumon May, 2016 Recipient of the leadership Legacy Award; Dr. Marion Williams, 2016 recipient of the Academic Achievement Award and Ms. Denise Ware, 2018 Global Achievement of Excellence Host, retired educator, humanitarian and Black History Art Collector.

The program was opened by Dr. L. Wynder with a warm welcome, followed by a prayer offered by Pastor Lee Capehart. The Mistress of Ceremony was Mrs. Shernita Wynder, GAO Executive Producer. Mrs. Wynder introduced each honoree by reading their bios printed in the program book. The presenters came forth and gave comments about the 2018 recipients.

The musical renditions were given between presentations by “Dannie” Young Souljahz, two male Christian rappers, Diamond Parker and “Rose.”

After all honorees offered their personal thank you, Dr. L Wynder asked for additional family comments. Mrs. Wynder followed by requesting the honorees to come for photo opts with the group and family members. Prior to final remarks, the Black History Artwork on display was offered for sale. The sponsors were properly acknowledged and thanked for their support.

Afterwards, guests were served refreshments.

