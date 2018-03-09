Environmental Worker Training and Job Placement Program Begins 3rd Year

Unity in the Family, the Pensacola non-profit involved with Career Worker Training Programs with Dillard University’s Environmental Careers Worker Training Program, has been notified that this program is now operated by the non-profit New Orleans-based Deep South Center of Environmental Justice and Texas Southern University, which has been a 20 plus years training and university partner of the Deep South Center.

Unity in the Family has launched its third year of training on January 19th. The Pensacola-based environmental job training led by Dr. Calvin Avant graduated twenty-two (22) students in 2016 during its first year and 25 students in 2017 its second year. The first two years of identifying job opportunities for the trainees has been one of building relationships with private companies searching for a trained workforce.

Unity in the Family has worked with Environmental Staffing, an environmental job placement company based out of Charlotte, North Carolina to place graduates in jobs throughout the country. The company’s operations manager, Dwayne Burnet, has personally assisted Unity in the Family with the placements for our graduates. They were placed on asbestos abatement and hazmat clean-up work assignments in Boston, Massachusetts; New York City, New York; Meridian, Mississippi; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Atlanta and Macon, Georgia. These graduates constantly comment on how their lives have changed.

The program operates out of its own training location at 615 N. W Street and can be contact Dr. Avant at (8509) 748-0675. The Gulf Coast Voice will be documenting more detail on the experience of the program’s graduates in the near future.

