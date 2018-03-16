NAACP HOLDS SUCCESSFUL HEALTH FAIR AT LITTLE ROCK CHURCH

The NAACP held a successful Health Empowerment Fair at the Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church Saturday March 10th from 10:00 am till 2:00 pm. There were health program vendors with information for residents, there were food vendors with information on healthy eating in addition to actual healthy food for residents and other health fair vendors to partake of. There were also legal and civil rights advocates providing information along with the Pensacola Branch of the NAACP. Ellison Bennett represented the National Movement of Civil and Human Rights and representatives of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The new President of The Gulf Coast African American Chamber of Commerce networked the room advocating for memberships in the organization representing the aspirations of Black businesses.

Rev. Lonnie Westley, the Pastor of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, welcomed the community, and the vendors to the church as he networked the venue himself taking advantage of the information available. Additionally, Pastor Westley represented Little Rock Health Ministry, as members of the church ministry were also available to add their mission of health advocacy to the event.

Omega Psi Phi continued the Greek Fraternity’s involvement by assuring that their presence was felt in support of their Omega President who also serves as the NAACP Branch President. There was plenty of purple and gold (Omega colors) at the health fair along with the Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sisters representing their community health initiatives.

A list of vendors in attendance was provided by the NAACP: Emerald Coast Hospice, Lakeview Center, Baptist Home Health Care, ACLU, Council on Aging West Florida, URU Yoga, Community Health Northwest Florida, Alcohol Anonymous and 90Works.

