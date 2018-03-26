Gov. Scott Highlights Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

LAKELAND, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott highlighted efforts to fight human trafficking in the Securing Florida’s Future budget, including $6.2 million in new funding for the Expansion of Human Trafficking Services by expanding in-home treatment through community wraparound service teams, specialized therapeutic foster care and emergency services. Since 2013, Governor Scott has invested more than $45 million specifically for combatting human trafficking in Florida.

Governor Scott said, “I’m proud to highlight this year’s funding that will help fight against the evil of human trafficking in Florida. This $6.2 million will give victims the ability to receive the help, protection and care that they need. We will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe and ensure everyone has the opportunity to pursue their dreams in Florida.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “I want to thank Governor Scott for standing up for victims of human trafficking and supporting our efforts to end this horrific crime in Florida. Just yesterday, my office secured 25 year prison sentences for two monsters trafficking drugs and women in central Florida, and with the continued support of Governor Scott, law enforcement and our legislative leaders we will make Florida a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking.”

The following programs and projects that support human trafficking survivors will receive funding:

Devereux – $500,000

Redefining Refuge – $500,000

Camillus House – $350,000

The Porch Light – $200,000

Citrus Health Network – $400,000

Nancy J. Cotterman Center – $100,000

Voices of Florida: Open Doors Outreach Network – $1,800,000

Bridging Freedom – $1,200,000

Selah Freedom – $1,150,000

