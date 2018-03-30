Reclaiming our Youth Concert Brings Celebrities to Pensacola

Saturday afternoon, Maritime Park/Hunter Amphitheater, in the heart of downtown Pensacola, was filled with anxious, excited teens elders and everyone in between all waiting to see their favorite artists. Attendees from Milton to Mobile and even Panama City showed up and showed out to witness some of the most popular musical artists perform for Reclaim Our Youth Spring Break Fest.

The concert featured an array of popular artists such as Yazz The Greatest(Hakkem) Lyn on the hit show Empire, Nova and Miss Mullatto from Lifetime’s The Rap Game, along with internet sensations girl group Taylor Girlz, D-Low and other performers from around the area.

The ticket prices ranged from $20 in advance, $25 after March 1st and $35 at the gate. V.I.P. tickets were $100 and included preferred seating, a meet & greet after the show, and a single picture with one artist.

My Brothers and Sisters along with Visit Pensacola organized the event to be a weekend of terrific opportunity to help keep the youth in our city crime and drug free as well to promote positivity within the community. My Brothers and Sisters, a Non-Profit Community Outreach Program, is committed to empowering the youth of today.

GLR Productions manager Elrico Tunstall provided an opportunity for one person to open for Yazz The Greatest. The lucky winner was a young woman by the name of Hannah Moore.

For more information GLR Productions go to www.facebook.com/GLRProductionsLLC/ and for more information on My Brothers and Sisters go to www.facebook.com/MyBrothersandSisters.org/

