Andrew Gullium Brings Campaign to Pensacola

On Tuesday April 4th, Mayor Andrew Gillum made a stop at Booker T. Washington Highschool to talk to the citizens in Pensacola. The turnout for Mayor Gillum was great ranging from high schoolers to young adults to older adults, all wanting to hear the man of the hour.

By giving some insight to his background and being affiliated with the Democratic Party, Mayor Gillum was able to connect with the citizens not only as voters but as people. By giving a relatable yet inspirational speech he solidified his spot as a governor for the people.

Mayor Andrew Gillum was born in Miami where his mother drove a school bus and his father was a construction worker. Being one of seven children and the first of the seven to graduate from high school and first to graduate college, Mayor Gillum started out early to make a difference in society. After his college years he went on to become the youngest person in history elected to the Tallahassee City Commission, before later becoming Mayor.

Some accolades as Mayor includes the development of a thriving innovation economy, beating the gun lobby in court to protect commonsense reform and stood up to President Trump and Governor Rick Scott to defend immigrants.

In his run for governor, Mayor Gillum proposed 50,000 starting salary for teachers and ways to pay for it. “Teaching used to be an honorable middle-class profession, now we have teachers moonlighting in the evening as retailers and shop workers because they can’t earn enough to take care and support their families” Gillum states.

Mayor Gillum’s does believe in stricter gun laws that can benefit the people and insure the people’s safety, “The wrong people are getting access to guns that should have been a gun in a weapon of war and not on the city streets.” Gillum stated.

If you are a little confused on what the Governor’s duties and abilities are, here is a quick guide. Governors can veto state bills, and in all but seven states they have the power of the line-item veto on appropriations bills (a power the President does not have). In some cases, legislatures can override a gubernatorial veto by a two-thirds vote, in others by three-fifths. The constitutional and statutory duties of the Governor includes: Signing or vetoing bills passed by the Legislature, serving as commander-in-chief of the state’s military forces, convening special sessions of the Legislature for specific purposes.

Find your voter station and on August 30th choose the candidate you feel will best represent the people of the state of Florida. Mayor Gillum and his family all plan to make the state of Florida better for it; not just the workers of the middle and lower class but for its people. They willSED do all they can to make it happen.

For more information Mayor Gillum and ways to support his campaign go to www.andrewgillum.com

